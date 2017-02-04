Federal member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, is calling on the Bellingen community to celebrate the achievements of local ...
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Pavey steps out into her new role: Road safety review must be followed through | video
AN update on the Oxley Highway Speed Zone Review has been given by Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey.
Room for improvement for cancer outcomes regional areas
The latest report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare on Cancer in Australia 2017 shows significant ...
Traffic alert - Stock crossing warning signs to be installed on Waterfall Way
Roads and Maritime Service is advising motorists new electronic signs warning of cattle crossing on the Waterfall Way will be ...
An opportunity to end the “forest wars”
After two decades of “failed logging” the National Parks Association of NSW says it is the time to ...
Community involvement required for Shire’s community vision
Council is undertaking a review and update of the Community Strategic Plan (CSP) known as the Shire of ...
Multiple charges over drug and firearm possession – Coffs Harbour
Four men will face court today following the execution of multiple search warrants in the state’s north yesterday.
Keep safe, help bats – call WIRES
The largest wildlife rescue organisation in Australia is urging the Shire’s community to contact them as increasing numbers ...
Register to report local litter bugs
Across NSW over 15,000 people have registered to report it when they see someone throw litter from a ...
Athletes Eager For Country Champs
Almost 4000 people including athletes, supporters, and officials will be descending on the idyllic Mid North Coast town ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
The week in pictures: February 4, 2017
The best photos by Fairfax photographers from across the country.
Could you afford Melbourne’s cheapest house?
VIC: The cheapest house bought in Melbourne last year was a three-bedroom weatherboard.
History made as Blues smash Pies in front of 'overwhelming' crowd | photos, video
By late in the first quarter, security had stopped letting people into Princes Park.
First NSW ‘black lung’ case since 1970s
The NSW Department of Industry Resources Regulator confirmed it has been notified of a case of Mixed Dust ...
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Renold Quinlan to defy the odds again
Kempsey’s world champion boxer Renold Quinlan is taking part in his final training sessions before putting his title ...
Harrison set for academy
The 12-year-old has made his mark on the AFL, having been a part of the elite group at ...
A New Generation of Lifesavers for North Beach
It was the culmination of nine weeks of training – junior members of Bellinger Valley North Beach Surf ...
Bellingen Shire – Use care with inboard petrol engines
Boaters reminded that extra care is needed with inboard petrol engines
Swans academy in Coffs Harbour
Coffs Harbour will host the Sydney Swans for a pre-season training camp after the pre-season fixture against North ...
Dobson and Jets fall at the final hurdle
"I hit it and as soon as I hit it I thought it was either going to hit ...
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Jacqui Lambie accuses RSL figures of 'bullying' executive Glenn Kolomeitz
Senator Jacqui Lambie has accused unnamed figures within the NSW RSL of trying to drive out the league's ...
'Clean coal' would push up power bills more than wind, solar or gas: analysts
"Clean coal" plants that the Turnbull government has flagged could get clean energy subsidies are more expensive than ...
Pierce Murphy wins Sydney Morning Herald's Sun Run
Hawaiian Pierce Murphy has won the 2017 Sydney Morning Herald 10km Sun Run in 31 minutes and 46 ...
Teenagers find man's body on rocks at Coogee Beach
A man's body was discovered on the rocks in Coogee Beach early on Saturday morning.
'Prime Minister Trunbull': Sean Spicer gets PM's name wrong again
New York: The Trump White House has given its clearest public commitment yet that it will honour the refugee agreement ...
Politicians, diplomats scramble to repair US-Australian alliance after Trump tweets
Australian and American officials spent Friday scrambling to shore up the US refugee swap deal – and repair ...
Top Stories
Community
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Stand out Showgirl Workshop
Eleven showgirls, including local Taylah Watt, came together from throughout the region to attend a specialised workshop conducted ...
Farewell Brenda – the end of an era at North Bellingen Medical
It is with great sadness that after 34 years of constant service to the people of the Bellingen ...
Letterpress printing makes comeback at NERAM
Participants at a special workshop at the New England Regional Art Museum will get a rare opportunity to ...
Entertainment
Tissue-based drama This is Us swollen with the milk of human kindness
Dan Fogelman's new series mines for human drama but skirts close to schmaltz.
Litbits February 4 2017
Literary events and news in the Canberra region.
Armando Lucas Correa: books that changed me
After reading Julio Cortazar's Rayuela (Hopscotch) I wanted to live in exile in Paris.
Steve Price, John Laws and the day their feud turned ugly
Radio shock jock Steve Price has revealed an intense rivalry between he and on-air rival John Laws almost ...
Life & Style
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Brewery taps into local history
QLD: It’s a micro-brewery, but not as you know it.
AFP and Defence training contracts awarded to Evocca college
Lucrative training contracts for the Australian Federal Police and the Department of Defence have been awarded to a ...
Veronica Manouk's scars cut through dizzying statistics for World Cancer Day
The overwhelming statistics showing Australia's dizzying cancer rates have been released ahead of World Cancer Day.
Public schools increase share of enrolments, reversing 40 year trend
Public schools' share of students has increased for the second year running nationwide, marking a determined end to ...
Health warning for people working more than 39 hours a week: ANU study
Matt Brown was working up to 60 hours a week when he realised something had to change.
Opinion
Letter to the Editor: Take paradise and put up a parking lot
So here we go again, people wanting to pave paradise, but this time they’re taking the parking lot ...
Letter to the Editor: Hands up if you think it’s been hot recently
While we can expect some relief with the cooler months of autumn and winter, it’s now clear that ...
Letter-to-the-Editor: Drop ins inadequate
Recovering from the infuriation after the ‘drop in’ session conducted by Bellingen Shire Council in Dorrigo ‘to have ...
Letter to the Editor: Council sends letters to whom?
One knows that Urunga does not start with a ‘B’, thus why was the letter drop regarding “Special ...
Letter-to-the-Editor: Council needs to cut costs
Critics of the proposed Special Rate Variation have mostly pushed two arguments: (1) we can't afford another hike ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Travel
The Elphie, Germany's answer to the Opera House
Germany's version of the Sydney Opera House is six years late and 10 times the original budget – ...
Flight Test: Air Canada
The plane's a dream but it's not all smooth flying.
South America by private jet: Does travel get any better?
South America by private jet could just be the ultimate travel experience.
The George, Christchurch: A hotel that stood its ground
Christchurch's first five-star hotel survived the devastating earthquake of 2011, and has become a symbol of renewal and ...