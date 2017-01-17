NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro visited the Nambucca Shire today, visiting TAFE campuses and outreach training sites ...
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Mental Health Consumer Advisory Group seeks new members
The Mid North Coast Local Health District Mental Health Service invites local residents to join the Mental Health ...
Saltwater Freshwater Festival
Returning to the Coffs Harbour Botanical Gardens on Australia Day, this year’s Saltwater Freshwater Festival will feature iconic ...
Could you be eligible to unclaimed money?
Bellinger Valley residents are urged to check the NSW Office of State Revenue website.
Funding open for local aboriginal artists and arts organisations
Local aboriginal artists and arts organisations are now invited to apply for NSW Government funding to support local ...
MacGyver is back
Like a self-styled French MacGyver Yves Vachey was back at Camp Creative to hone his skills.
Two charged after drug investigation – Coffs Harbour
Two men have been charged following a drug investigation in Coffs Harbour.
Koala app provides valuable tool
A locally developed app is the latest tool in koala conservation and management.
$48m in claims over six months
With more than $48 million in expenses claimed by federal politicians in the first half of 2016, we ...
Special Rate Variation – council’s statement and drop-in session times
Council has been engaging with its community regarding changes in its Long Term Financial Plan and Delivery Program.
Latest News
Regional Focus
‘I’ll never forget him’: final tributes for Michael Chamberlain
NSW: Michael Chamberlain’s life could be split down the middle – the “36 years pre the rock, and ...
Bendigo hopefuls get kit off for love
VIC: Two Bendigo residents have taken part in SBS’s new dating series Undressed.
Woman taking dog on morning walk when hit, killed
VIC: Truck driver, 26, released from police custody pending further inquiries to pedestrian death.
No Pauline but One Nation senator heads to Trump inauguration
NSW: When Pauline Hanson had to miss the Trump inauguration, the Hunter's Brian Burston stepped up.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Scorching Temperatures Prompt Beach Safety Warning
An expected heatwave across much of NSW for at least the next few days as well as the ...
Cricket chief backs premier league proposal
MANNING, Hastings and Macleay cricket associations will conduct meetings this month in the next stage towards the formation ...
OPERATION BOAT SAFE: DON’T RISK YOUR LIFE
Director of NSW Maritime Angus Mitchell, said Operation Boatsafe: Don’t risk your life started on Saturday 7 January ...
Memorial Cup, in memory of Will Cameron
The Will Cameron Memorial Golf Cup Day: “In memory of our friend,1983 - 2015”.
Local champion off to New Zealand
Urunga Surf Life Saving Club’s Tahlia Kollen has been selected in the New South Wales Country Team to ...
The two month drownings tally
NSW Ambulance paramedics are urging vigilance around pools and waterways with figures showing paramedics responded to 225 drownings/near ...
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Police video captured Robert Xie destroying evidence in Lin family case
Robert Xie keeps staring at the shoe box.On his desk is the very thing that might link him ...
Body found in burning car at Rooty Hill Leisure Centre
A body has been found in a burnt-out car parked outside the Rooty Hill Leisure Centre in Sydney's west.
Surge in marine life caught in NSW shark nets
There has been a spike in the number of entangled protected species, the latest report shows
Thieves grab nappy bag in Queanbeyan's Riverside Plaza, almost ends in disaster
Steph Stewart, 27, is just happy she'd taken her little girl out of the pram a moment earlier, ...
Michael Chamberlain spent 36 years an ordinary man, then 36 in shadow of Uluru
Michael Chamberlain lived half his life an ordinary man, the other half in the shadow of Uluru.
Sydney Harbour Tunnel reopened after 'momentary' power cut causes closure
The Sydney Harbour Tunnel has reopened to traffic, nearly two hours after a "momentary" power outage at two ...
Top Stories
Community
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
It’s time to venture into the elusive Hyde
Coffee, cake, something new to wear, all in one place.
Maam Gaduying Memorial mosaic
Another interesting piece of creative artwork has been added to Bellingen’s Maam Gaduying (Meeting Place) Park in the ...
Camp Creative day 3 | Photos
It's hot - but the Campers are still loving Bellingen's premier annual creative arts summer school.
Entertainment
Indie Book Awards 2017 shortlists: Maxine Beneba Clarke's 'hard sell'
Maxine Beneba Clarke thought her memoir, The Hate Race, would be "a hard sell at the end of ...
Bec Judd weighs in on Channel Nine colleague Amber Sherlock and 'whitegate'
"I can see why women would be uptight about [wardrobe] because they get criticised. Women are under such ...
I saw my billboard and said, 'Dad, I made it': OITNB's Danielle Brooks on success
I never would have guessed a year after graduating, now 22, I would see my face on a ...
Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle meets the Duchess of Cambridge: reports
The Prince introduced his new girlfriend to the Duchess on a trip to Kensington Palace.
Life & Style
Sydney private school fees soar
Sydney is the most expensive city for a private education in Australia, according to research released on Monday, ...
Experts express concerns about aerosol spray sunscreens after string of incidents
The suitability and effectiveness of aerosol spray sunscreens is being questioned after numerous reports of people still getting ...
Dengue fever cases hit 20-year high in Australia
Dengue fever cases in Australia reached a 20-year high last year, driven by travellers being infected in tropical ...
When a friend becomes a patient: McGrath Foundation Pink Test raises funds for breast care nurse
For 39-year-old Jacinta Jamieson, her specialist breast cancer nurse is a carer, therapist, social worker and friend in ...
Chewing gum is better than drugs for easing nausea after surgery, study suggests
Chewing a piece of gum could be more effective than a common drug for relieving nausea, new research ...
How to avoid spending too much on gym memberships
Getting fit is often at the top of the list of New Year resolutions, but consumers have to ...
Opinion
Letter to the Editor: Proposed Special Rate Variation
Dear Independent Planning and Regulatory Tribunal.
Letter to the Editor: We are not the tip!
Stories in the media of late, told of charities appealing to the public to donate clean and usable ...
Letter to the Editor: No time to waste
Again we see a year of record high temperatures across the world and again Australia fail to act ...
Letter to the Editor: How to be water wise
When I was building a cabin at Repton 20 years ago, people thought that having a 12,000L water ...
Letter to the Editor: Why we are going the wrong way on climate fight
SOMETIMES democracy just doesn’t work! Like, when 70 per cent of us want government to take action on ...
Letter to the Editor: Climate Change
In response to Dr Michael Blockey's letter re climate change.
Travel
Adelaide Oval: Danny Green vs Anthony Mundine fight February 2017
The most anticipated rematch in Australian boxing will take place next month at one of the country's best ...
Items on an aircraft you never want to see
Aircraft carry several pieces of equipment that passengers rarely get to see, or even suspect might be on ...
Where to go for a five-star family holiday in 2017: Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort
This resort offers everything from the extravagant to the pleasingly simple.
Travel tips: Canada and US trip, should we hire a car?
Visiting Quebec City and Montreal, then to the US. How should we do it?