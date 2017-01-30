North Coast Local Lands Services District Veterinarians have confirmed a case of Three Day Sickness in a cow ...
Featured News
Local News
Water restrictions eased
Due to recent rainfall in the catchment areas and sustained raised river flows, Level 3 water restrictions in ...
Appeal for information after suspicious industrial fire – Woolgoolga
Police are appealing for information into the ongoing investigation of a suspicious fire at industrial premises at Featherstone ...
Letter-to-the-Editor: Council needs to cut costs
Critics of the proposed Special Rate Variation have mostly pushed two arguments: (1) we can't afford another hike ...
NRMA – Pavey to continue improving the state’s roads
NRMA has welcomed Melinda Pavey into the Roads portfolio and commended Minister Duncan Gay for the “critical role ...
Melinda Pavey scores a ministerial position
It is a remarkable turnaround – a few years ago, Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, was on a ...
Gladys Berejiklian and John Barilaro: The new cabinet
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Deputy Premier John Barilaro today announced a fresh team that will “ensure every ...
Search for escapee – Glen Innes
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a man who escaped from Glen Innes Correctional Centre yesterday.
Telstra confirms it won't fix vital mobile tower
Well-known local, John Morse AM, has lashed out at Telstra after he received confirmation that the telecommunications company ...
Letters-to-the-Editor: Council rate rise
Having recently moved to the Shire I was surprised by T Walker’s claim in the Courier Sun (25 ...
Regional Focus
Teenage girl falls to death from cliff
TAS: A teenager has died after falling 15m from a cliff.
‘They’ll kill me’: Uber driver in carjacking
NSW: An Uber driver pulled from his car and bashed says he feared for his life.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, January 30, 2017
Today's Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
State of the Nation | Monday, January 30, 2017
Hhere's your news snapshot from across regional Australia and beyond.
Local Sport
Dobson and Jets fall at the final hurdle
"I hit it and as soon as I hit it I thought it was either going to hit ...
Jets Women Jet Into Coffs Harbour For Season Showdown
The Newcastle Jets Women will arrive in Coffs Harbour tomorrow for their ‘must win’ match against last year’s ...
Country Champs countdown enters final fortnight
Preparations for the biggest surf carnival for those living outside the metropolitan areas have been tracking smoothly with ...
$2 million available Surf Club Facilities Program
Surf clubs in the Shire can apply for the NSW Government’s Surf Club Facilities Program, which aims to help fund ...
Scorching Temperatures Prompt Beach Safety Warning
An expected heatwave across much of NSW for at least the next few days as well as the ...
Cricket chief backs premier league proposal
MANNING, Hastings and Macleay cricket associations will conduct meetings this month in the next stage towards the formation ...
TV Guide
National
Scott Morrison to lift credit limit as Australia's debt hurtles towards $500 billion
The federal government will be forced to lift its own self-imposed credit limit in the coming months as ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, January 30, 2017
The summer holidays might be over but summer itself isn't finished with Sydney, not by a long shot.
Sydney's first new government-owned ferries in years hit bumpy waters
The entry into service of the first of six new government-owned ferries on Sydney Harbour in 16 years ...
Third person dies, man charged after fatal Cabramatta head-on crash
A third person has died and a man has been charged following a fatal accident in Cabramatta on ...
$3 billion child support system the latest federal government tech-wreck
Department got $104 million to replace creaking system. Four years later, it's still there.
Cyberbullying top of parents' minds as teens go back to school
Cyberbullying is at the top of parents' minds as they send their teenage kids back to school this ...
Community
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
A Tale(!) of Three Horses
It’s a bit like Goldilocks, isn’t it? A big one, a small one, and one that’s just right.
New Guitar Studio opens
There is always something intriguing about the guitar. It has a history dating back some 3500 years and ...
Driving Bellingen for 15 years
Coffs Harbour, Bellingen & Nambucca Community Transport (CBNCT) would like to thank Peter Dawson for generously donating 15 ...
Entertainment
Look who’s in the jungle
The competition on season three of I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is set to ...
Celebrities speak out, join thousands protesting against Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Some joined protesters at JFK and LAX airports, while other celebrities used their Twitter platforms to speak out.
Networking: Star Wars actress Pernilla August joins the cast of Glitch
US network NBC confirms a 10-part revival of Will & Grace will come later this year, plus all ...
G'Day USA 2017 honours Hollywood's man of the moment, Ben Mendelsohn
Rogue One star Ben Mendelsohn, Moulin Rouge designer Catherine Martin and TV executive David Hill honoured.
Life & Style
One third of ICU doctors bullied, survey finds, prompting crackdown by College of Intensive Care Medicine
Female intensive care doctors are copping sexual harassment and discrimination in high stakes, high-stress ICU wards.
Life's simple pleasures will make you rich
How to escape FOMO, YOLO spending and envy.
Shares Race returns with tipsters backing gold miners in front
Tipsters with portfolios loaded up with gold miners and mining services companies have done best in the first ...
Zero-interest balance transfers credit cards can have sting
Lenders promote their zero-interest balance transfer credit cards at this time of year. They know that many people ...
Extreme heat predicted for Canberra ahead of first day back to school
It will be a blazing start to the new school year.
Canberra children get ready for first day of school
For many, the first day of school will be a day of strong emotions and a few tears. ...
Opinion
Letter to the Editor: Council sends letters to whom?
One knows that Urunga does not start with a ‘B’, thus why was the letter drop regarding “Special ...
Donald Trump has no better friend than Australia
Letters-to-the-Editor: Substandard services
In the past month many residents in the Thora and Gleniffer areas have experienced serious problems with Telstra ...
Letter to the Editor: Forestry Corporation’s modus operandi
Recent reports of proposed timber harvesting in the Kalang catchment, and extensive coverage last year of the Tarkeeth ...
Letter to the Editor: Bellingen Shire Council – SRV
The people of Dorrigo, businesses and landholders of that area of the Dorrigo Plateau within the Bellingen Shire, ...
Travel
Qantas offers refunds to Australians affected by Trump's 'Muslim ban'
Qantas is offering refunds or the option to change destinations to passengers travelling from Australia to the United ...
The 10 things Spain does best
Spain has distinctive food, festivals and architecture to savour.
The cruises with the best onshore excursions for every traveller, young and old
How cruising became almost as much about the shore as it is the sea.
Vietnam travel tips: How to cross the street in Ho Chi Minh City
Crossing a street in Vietnam requires a clear head and nerves of steel, two things not exactly helped ...