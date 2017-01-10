Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey announced today that small businesses are set to benefit from a new $30 ...
Featured News
Local News
Man charged with wilful exposure - Bellingen
Police have charged a man with wilful exposure after an incident in Bellingen over the weekend.
Filmmakers Hit Bello for Film Fest
The Screenwave International Film Festival is now in full swing with audiences pouring into cinemas in Coffs and ...
Tune in to radio from yesteryear at Urunga
Redisover the golden era of radio at the 2bbb open day at Urunga.
Turtle rescued from Lord Howe
Billy the hawksbill sea turtle has a 50 per cent survival rate.
$33,925 drugs uncovered – Lowanna
A man will face court later this month after cannabis plants were allegedly located in a backyard on ...
Smiths Lake fish kill | Photos
Smiths Lake is awash with hundreds of kilos of dead mullet, and authorities don't know why.
A campaigner for the environment: Eco-warrior calls for your support
Kayak adventurer and eco-warrior, Steve Posselt, set off from Ballina on New Year's Day for the last leg ...
Flashback Friday: Camp Creative | photos
Camp Creative kicks off next week so get in the swing with our flashback gallery.
Support for Urunga CBD post bypass
Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey said she was pleased to secure $50,000 in extra funding for Urunga post ...
Latest News
Regional Focus
Retirement home argument over coffee mug ends in bashing
NSW: Retiree left with bleeding from the brain after being bashed at a retirement village over a stolen ...
Bowls world record broken | Video
Cloncurry man Shayne Barwick has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest bowl ...
Health minister Sussan Ley stands aside pending investigation
Mum’s plea to missing son: ‘please call home’
NSW: Zac Barnes hasn't been seen since he left a friend's car in a distressed state in November.
Local Sport
OPERATION BOAT SAFE: DON’T RISK YOUR LIFE
Director of NSW Maritime Angus Mitchell, said Operation Boatsafe: Don’t risk your life started on Saturday 7 January ...
Memorial Cup, in memory of Will Cameron
The Will Cameron Memorial Golf Cup Day: “In memory of our friend,1983 - 2015”.
Local champion off to New Zealand
Urunga Surf Life Saving Club’s Tahlia Kollen has been selected in the New South Wales Country Team to ...
The two month drownings tally
NSW Ambulance paramedics are urging vigilance around pools and waterways with figures showing paramedics responded to 225 drownings/near ...
Rising talent to be schooled by the best
Diggers lapped it up
DIGGERS Swimming Club had their latest meeting on December 12, with 11 members in attendance. It was good ...
National
Water toll: Toddler pulled from South Coast pool, man dies at Central Coast beach
Two people have been pulled from waterways in separate incidents within hours of one another on Monday.
Michael Chamberlain dies from complications of leukaemia
Michael Chamberlain, who fought a long and bitter battle for justice after his baby daughter was snatched by ...
Why I hate your dog now, tomorrow and forever
And, yes, please take it personally.
Centrelink's debt debacle: It's going to get worse, says union
It's bad now but going to get much worse, warns CPSU as Centrelink denies "pecking order" in debt ...
Man critical after being stabbed in the stomach at Bankstown
Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in Bankstown on Monday evening.
Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell to face court on AVO matter
Winning Sydney to Hobart skipper Anthony Bell will appear in court this week after police sought an interim ...
Community
Tune in to radio from yesteryear at Urunga
Redisover the golden era of radio at the 2bbb open day at Urunga.
Dorrigo’s Acro Troupe Wows its First Audience
Presentation day at Dorrigo Public School had a definite feeling of Cirque du Soleil thanks to the school’s ...
Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance will occupy the entire Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery
For the very first time Saltwater Freshwater Arts Alliance will occupy the entire Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery for ...
Sculpture in the Park at Urunga
An extraordinary feast for the eyes and imagination is on again at Urunga’s beautiful Riverside Morgo Street Park ...
Entertainment
Golden Globes 2017: Red Carpet
Once again Nicole Kidman and Emma Stone lead the frocks and faces shining on the Golden Globes red ...
Doll of Emma Watson as Belle from Beauty and the Beast becomes laughing stock
Argh, kill it with fire.
Golden Globes 2017: Hollywood goes La La, Jimmy Fallon stays safe and the stars take fire at Donald Trump
The hit musical La La Land cements its path to the Oscars with a sweep of the key categories.
Golden Globes 2017: Complete list of winners
The full list of winners from the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Life & Style
Cost of older Australians with diabetes to hit $2.9 billion by 2030, new research shows
The indirect economic cost of rising numbers of ageing Australians with diabetes, measured in 'lost productive life years', ...
Calls for ACT to again lead prison syringe program debate reignited after AMA urges such initiatives nationally
Calls for the ACT to return to leading the national debate on safe needle exchange programs in prisons ...
Allen's Lollies hits the personalisation sweet spot
NATIONAL: One hour north of Melbourne there's a factory that makes magic.
Our bad report card holds an opportunity too good to miss
Our slipping education results could be a turning point, if we allow it.
Malek Fahd: Islamic Council refuses to hand over land to school
Australia's peak Islamic body has refused to relinquish land being used by one of the state's largest schools ...
Beautiful but expensive: What international students really think about studying in Sydney
International students have given Sydney the thumbs up as a place to study, despite concerns about discrimination and ...
Opinion
Letter to the Editor: We are not the tip!
Recently, in the media, there has been news items from charities appealing to the public to donate clean ...
Letter to the Editor: No time to waste
Again we see a year of record high temperatures across the world and again Australia fail to act ...
Letter to the Editor: How to be water wise
When I was building a cabin at Repton 20 years ago, people thought that having a 12,000L water ...
Letter to the Editor: Why we are going the wrong way on climate fight
SOMETIMES democracy just doesn’t work! Like, when 70 per cent of us want government to take action on ...
Letter to the Editor: Climate Change
In response to Dr Michael Blockey's letter re climate change.
Letter to the editor: Urunga’s traffic
Urunga is a different place since the new road opened. Minimal noise from decelerating and accelerating heavy vehicles ...
Travel
10-hour flight, 5 movies, $100: Qantas passenger takes action over broken in-flight entertainment system
How many movies can you squeeze in on an international flight?
Cheap flights as Emirates launches 2017 new year sale
If travel was on the top of your New Year's Resolutions, now is a good time to book.
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Expert Opinion: Christine Manfield
Booking direct with a hotel vs online travel agent: What gets you a better hotel room rate?
Does booking direct with the hotel get you a better price and a better room?