The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to locate and assist in the recovery of walker near ...
Featured News
Local News
Holiday Season Sees Record Numbers at North Coast Holiday Parks
North Coast Holiday Parks (NCHP) has seen a significant spike in occupancy numbers at their parks over the ...
Strong Weekend Surf Expected Along NSW Coast
Surf lifesavers and the Bureau of Meteorology have issued a warning to swimmers, surfers, rock fishers, and boat ...
Letter to the Editor: Looking for bouquets or brickbats?
The Council's Administration is patting itself on the back for reducing the Operating Result deficit from $9 million ...
Shire students can apply for scholarship
Students from disadvantaged families in Oxley are being urged to apply for new scholarships worth $1,000 to support their education.
Glen Innes man faces court on new charge
A MAN was arrested outside of Port Macquarie courthouse on January 18.
Teenager airlifted after bridge jump
13-year-old girl airlifted from South West Rocks with suspected spinal injuries.
Melinda Pavey commends NSW Premier Mike Baird
OUTGOING Premier Mike Baird leaves a legacy of unprecedented growth across the state, Oxley MP Melinda Pavey says.
Water results are in for the Bellingen Shire – 2017
Bellingen Shire Council said that water quality testing undertaken at a number of local swimming locations show readings ...
Three rescued after yacht catches fire
One person hospitilised after yacht catches fire off Point Plomer early Thursday.
Latest News
Regional Focus
The best of Tamworth Country Music Festival | DAY 3, PHOTOS
You don't know country music until you've been here.
Diabetics feel the sting again
Andrew Mullard reckons diabetics have enough to contend with without the Federal Governmant imposing more costs on them.
Restoring homestead history all a Bonus
When Madonna and Lyle Connolly began restoring a 1911-era homestead, they had no idea of the treasures they ...
Melbourne in mourning after baby boy dies
A three-month-old boy has become the fifth person to die after Friday's Bourke Street car rampage.
Local Sport
Country Champs countdown enters final fortnight
Preparations for the biggest surf carnival for those living outside the metropolitan areas have been tracking smoothly with ...
$2 million available Surf Club Facilities Program
Surf clubs in the Shire can apply for the NSW Government’s Surf Club Facilities Program, which aims to help fund ...
Scorching Temperatures Prompt Beach Safety Warning
An expected heatwave across much of NSW for at least the next few days as well as the ...
Cricket chief backs premier league proposal
MANNING, Hastings and Macleay cricket associations will conduct meetings this month in the next stage towards the formation ...
OPERATION BOAT SAFE: DON’T RISK YOUR LIFE
Director of NSW Maritime Angus Mitchell, said Operation Boatsafe: Don’t risk your life started on Saturday 7 January ...
Memorial Cup, in memory of Will Cameron
The Will Cameron Memorial Golf Cup Day: “In memory of our friend,1983 - 2015”.
National
Women's March reaches one of the most remote places on earth - Antarctica
More used to marching penguins, it was a different kind of movement that swept across one of the ...
Woman seriously injured, Chihuahua killed in western Sydney hit-and-run
A woman has been left with serious leg injuries and her pet Chihuahua killed after a hit-and-run in western Sydney.
Why Sydney's urban sprawl is making us sick: Committee of Sydney report reveals
The shocking maps of Sydney that turned an economics report into a stark health warning.
Lead levels in Sydney soil dangerously high
Sydneysiders could be facing a severe health risk, with soils in Sydney's gardens containing high traces of lead.
Donald Trump inauguration: Supporters pay for Trump skywriting over Sydney
Sydney looked up as T-R-U-M-P looked down.
Sydney murder case baffling police: How recluse Darren Galea was brutally executed
"When you weigh it up, the way he was killed and the life he lived, it doesn't make ...
Community
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Bellingen High School 2016 HSC Results
Once again the Bellingen High School community are very proud of our HSC students and their results.
Free community booklet – Bellinger River
A free community booklet specific to the Bellinger River is now available for download or for collection at ...
After 50 Years on the Check-out, Margaret Willett Signs Off
When 15 year old Margaret Willett got her first job as a retail assistant at Cox’s Grocery Store, ...
Entertainment
'Scumbags': Shane Warne sees red at media after shutting charity
"Fairfax are scumbags, you are all scumbags," Shane Warne after the publication revealed that the Shane Warne Foundation ...
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall star attractions at Malcolm Turnbull's business drinks
While all eyes were on Washington over the weekend as one billionaire officially entered public office, another touched ...
Australian Open 2017: Centre court serves up love in the hot seats
Your daily serve of celebrity news, fashion and gossip from the Australian Open.
Donald Trump's presidential inauguration TV ratings fail to come up trumps
Audience for reality TV star's presidential inauguration falls a quarter behind Obama's.
Life & Style
Australian students visit NASA mission control as part of STEM program
Girls from several schools around Australia have returned from NASA encouraged to pursue their passions in science, technology, ...
MRI scans are sparing men painful prostate cancer investigations
The thought of being investigated for prostate cancer terrified Paul Davies. About a year ago, Mr Davies was ...
Working out the most effective debt reduction strategy for you
As widely expected, financial institutions have gradually been increasing their mortgage interest rates especially the longer term fixed ...
Disadvantaged women more likely to have heart attacks than poor men
Disadvantaged women are 25 per cent more likely to have a heart attack than their male peers and ...
Uni offers 2017: University ATAR minimum entry marks continue to decline
University entrance standards have continued to slide as 44,000 students received offers to study at a NSW university ...
In Moving Archetypes Padma Menon uses dance to connect to larger energies
These sessions will use a variety of techniques, including contemporary and Indian movement, improvisation and reflection and discussion.
Opinion
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Letter to the Editor: Thanks Bellingen
On Tuesday morning, driving on Brierfield Road I pulled over to what appeared to be a flat shady ...
Letter to the Editor: Legal drugs our biggest problem
With the downgrading of medical marijuana by the Therapeutic Goods Administration last year out of the category reserved ...
Letter to the editor: NEFA responds to Forestry Corporation
It is clear from the Courier-Sun’s article “Forestry Corporation responds to Casino incident” (10 January) that the Forestry ...
Letter to the Editor: Proposed Special Rate Variation
Dear Independent Planning and Regulatory Tribunal.
Travel
Visit the Australian Outback: Mungo National Park, Harry Nanya day tour
A discovery in the NSW outback turned everything we thought we knew about mankind on its head.
The 10 most un-Australian places
It's amazing that some places that are iconically Australian can sometimes feel like it doesn't belong here at ...
Australia's top 10 family holiday destinations
The best family holidays in our very own backyard.
Outback stations in Australia: Amazing outback properties where you can stay overnight
If you thought visiting an outback cattle station was all about chasing cows and cowboys, think again. They ...