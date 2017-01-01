THE MAN who allegedly waved a firearm at police officers at Macksville and was then the subject of ...
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Featured News
Local News
Bellingen’s top stories for 2016
IT'S time to reflect on some of the top stories that appeared on www.bellingencourier.com.au in 2016.
Cinema smorgasbord
BELLINGEN has been selected as a special host site for an extravaganza for some of the world's most ...
Woolworths to sell its petrol stations
Woolworths will sell its petrol stations to BP in a $1.8 billion deal, subject to regulatory approval.
Hendra virus death sparks new warning
After an extended period of no disease detection, deadly Hendra virus has reappeared on the North Coast prompting ...
Drone safety warning
Christmas holiday drone flyers are being warned to follow the mandatory safety rules at all times or face ...
Hang-up and drive – police warn mobile phone users | video, statistics
Police are on the look-out for people using mobile phones while driving.
Man drowns after trying to help girls
A MAN is dead after attempting to help two girls who were in trouble in the water north ...
Praise for holiday park at North Beach
THE JUDGES were delighted by some initiatives at a holiday park at North Beach to improve amenity for ...
Police smash alleged ice supply ring
Police strike force swoops with wave of arrests at Coffs Harbour.
Latest News
Regional Focus
Rescue helicopter tasked to bushwalker with broken leg
TAS: The Westpac Rescue helicopter was sent to a bushwalker with a broken leg in Tasmania.
Falls Festival stampede: 'I felt the air get squished out of me' says teen who survived crush
VIC: A teenager crushed in the Falls Festival stampede has described the terrifying incident.
A present to remember
VIC: A woman's birthday gift of a Bunnings gift card has gone viral on social media.
New Year's Eve: Man killed by firecracker in Gippsland
VIC: Victorian man killed by fireworks accident in Gippsland during New Year's Eve celebrations.
RECOMMENDED
Local Sport
Talissa selected
Seventeen-year-old Talissa Alford is off to Malaysia and Singapore in January to play hockey with the Australian Under ...
North Coast athletes impress at Interbranch
The Interbranch Surf Carnival held at The Lakes recently was a fantastic chance for local athletes to train ...
Urunga fishing news
Santa will make his annual visit to our Christmas party on Sunday, December 18.
Urunga ladies bowlers celebrate Christmas
Urunga women bowlers wound up a successful year's program on Tuesday December 6 with a very happy Christmas ...
Bringing netball back to Bellingen
Bellingen Netball Association are wanting to bring this sport back to the local community. Instead of travelling to ...
Futsal finals for BHS teams
TV Guide
- {!= date.text !}
- {!= show.name !}{!= show.start !} - {!= show.end !}
National
Sleeping New Year's Eve revellers robbed and assaulted at Bondi Beach
Three men have been charged and police continue their inquiries after a number of alleged assaults and robberies ...
Swimmer missing at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains
Authorities are searching for a missing swimmer at Lake Eucumbene in the Snowy Mountains.
Disgruntled Qantas passengers spend New Year's Eve in the sky, dozens more still stranded in Dubai
Disgruntled Qantas passengers who were stuck in transit in Dubai on New Year's Eve have finally landed in ...
Caesareans, diabetes on the rise for new NSW mothers
More women in NSW are being diagnosed with diabetes during pregnancy and more are having births induced or ...
Sydney's housing affordability crisis spreading to Central Coast and Illawarra: NSW Labor
NSW Labor has fired its first political shot of the New Year with an assault on the Baird ...
Man charged after dog dies from stab wounds
A man has been charged with torture and beat/cause death of animal after he allegedly stabbed a dog ...
Top Stories
Community
Bellingen’s top stories for 2016
IT'S time to reflect on some of the top stories that appeared on www.bellingencourier.com.au in 2016.
Your top 10 stories
SEE what were the most popular stories on our website last week.
Bellingen lights up
Bellingen Visitor Guide
FLIP through this online edition of the Bellingen Shire Visitor Guide out now.
Entertainment
Jesinta Franklin, Alice McCall, Christian Wilkins: The ones to watch in 2017
The personalities who not only survived 2016, they thrived.
Falls Festival at Marion Bay | Photos
Punters took mud and wind in their stride at the 2016-17 Falls Festival at Marion Bay.
Azealia Banks targets Sia after the singer called her out for 'sacrificing animals'
It seems 2016 saved its weirdest moment for last.
Kathryn Heyman recalls the first time her body knew bliss
In our series on modern leisure, this author relives how the sea awakened her to the full force ...
Life & Style
'He has found his voice': the benefits of early intervention for students with dyslexia
Early diagnosis and intervention is vital for students with dyslexia. But not all teachers are equipped with the ...
Campus evolution: teaching students to become entrepreneurs
At just 23 years old, Matthew Childs can claim what most his age cannot: he is the CEO ...
Drugs, death and celebrity: headline-grabbers reveal a much bigger problem
The deaths of Carrie Fisher and George Michael are the headline-grabbers that also highlight a wider social issue.
Top baby names for 2016
Baby Center has released its highly anticipated list of the most popular baby names of 2016.
I'm a world-class sleepwalker but I wouldn't have it any other way
I am an epic sleepwalker. A world class somnambulist. I defy you to find a better nightwalker. And ...
Dyslexic PhD student James Bond takes University of Sydney to the NSW anti-discrimination board
A man who was feted by former prime minister Julia Gillard is taking the University of Sydney to ...
Opinion
David Pope and the cartoons that defined 2016
Here's how Fairfax Media cartoonist David Pope captured some of the key events and issues of 2016.
No kids? So it’s a life of leisure?
COMMENT: Explaining the silent guilt of a "childless" life.
Why Alex has the right to sue
OPINION: Face it, former Knights player Alex McKinnon was tragically injured in a workplace accident.
Letter: How best to manage water
Recent Courier Sun articles have covered the very low Bellinger river flows and vandalism of a pump used ...
Letter: “Stop Baird Exterminating Koalas”
I write in response to Alison Frame’s (Department of Planning and Environment) letter of reply to NEFA’s article ...
NSW Business Chamber of Commerce: Sober reality of the work Christmas party
We’ve all heard the horror stories of the work Christmas parties that got out of hand. With the ...
Travel
How to stay sane on a family road trip
There are ways to help ensure you and your family will arrive safe and still speaking to each ...
Ballarat: It'll be white on the night
White Night taps into the city's golden heritage.
Art and about in Vail and Breckenridge
In some place art is all around you - even on the ski slopes.
Swan Valley, Western Australia: 20 reasons to visit
Twenty reasons why you should make your next holiday destination Western Australia's Swan Valley.