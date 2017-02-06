Fishing and community groups are encouraged to apply for a share of $15 million in NSW Recreational Fishing ...
Nominate now for your favourite business to get recognised
Federal member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, is calling on the Bellingen community to celebrate the achievements of local ...
Pavey steps out into her new role: Road safety review must be followed through | video
AN update on the Oxley Highway Speed Zone Review has been given by Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey.
Room for improvement for cancer outcomes regional areas
The latest report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare on Cancer in Australia 2017 shows significant ...
Traffic alert - Stock crossing warning signs to be installed on Waterfall Way
Roads and Maritime Service is advising motorists new electronic signs warning of cattle crossing on the Waterfall Way will be ...
An opportunity to end the “forest wars”
After two decades of “failed logging” the National Parks Association of NSW says it is the time to ...
Community involvement required for Shire’s community vision
Council is undertaking a review and update of the Community Strategic Plan (CSP) known as the Shire of ...
Multiple charges over drug and firearm possession – Coffs Harbour
Four men will face court today following the execution of multiple search warrants in the state’s north yesterday.
Keep safe, help bats – call WIRES
The largest wildlife rescue organisation in Australia is urging the Shire’s community to contact them as increasing numbers ...
Register to report local litter bugs
Across NSW over 15,000 people have registered to report it when they see someone throw litter from a ...
The idiot’s guide to the Super Bowl 51
What is it? Who's playing? And who's the half time entertainment?
Nurse struck off after sending sexually explicit texts to patient
NSW: One of nearly 500 text messages a nurse sent to his patient said: "Slept in your bed ...
State of the Nation | Monday, February 6, 2017
Your morning news snapshot from around regional Australia and beyond.
Fairfax Front Pages: Monday, February 6, 2017
NATIONAL: The Fairfax front pages from across the nation.
NSW Recreational Fishing Trust Grants open
Fishing and community groups are encouraged to apply for a share of $15 million in NSW Recreational Fishing ...
Renold Quinlan goes out swinging
Kempsey boxer Renold Quinlan has suffered a loss against Chris Eubank Junior in his first title defence.
Renold Quinlan to defy the odds again
Kempsey’s world champion boxer Renold Quinlan is taking part in his final training sessions before putting his title ...
Harrison set for academy
The 12-year-old has made his mark on the AFL, having been a part of the elite group at ...
A New Generation of Lifesavers for North Beach
It was the culmination of nine weeks of training – junior members of Bellinger Valley North Beach Surf ...
Bellingen Shire – Use care with inboard petrol engines
Boaters reminded that extra care is needed with inboard petrol engines
Australians almost united in their desire to manufacture more at home
What do Donald Trump, Nick Xenophon, Pauline Hanson and 83 per cent of Australians have in common?
Malcolm Turnbull reveals Liberal Party too broke to pay federal director Tony Nutt in 2015
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says the Liberal Party was too broke to pay its federal director for several months in ...
Sydney Now: What you need to know on Monday, February 6, 2017
Just how fast will the ice-cream melt today?
What type of Aussie are you? Meet the 7 new political tribes
Politics is changing fast. Where do you fit in?
Our research indicates Australians cluster around seven new political personas.
We don't owe Trump: Turnbull says no quid pro quo over refugee deal
Malcolm Turnbull has dismissed suggestions Australia will be indebted to US President Donald Trump if he proceeds with ...
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Stand out Showgirl Workshop
Eleven showgirls, including local Taylah Watt, came together from throughout the region to attend a specialised workshop conducted ...
Farewell Brenda – the end of an era at North Bellingen Medical
It is with great sadness that after 34 years of constant service to the people of the Bellingen ...
Letterpress printing makes comeback at NERAM
Participants at a special workshop at the New England Regional Art Museum will get a rare opportunity to ...
Networking: new US pilot for Toni Collette, plus an Aussie lands the lead in the Dynasty reboot
Josh Lawson finds the right pitch in his pursuit of Paul Hogan
To prepare for his latest role, Josh lawson spoke with Paul Hogan at length by telephone about his ...
Super Bowl 2017: How to watch the big game in Australia
It's meant to be all about the sport but the biggest star of the Super Bows is, arguably, the half-time ...
Tom Carroll on his recovery from addiction and taking part in the new ABC doco Ice Wars
Tom Carroll continues to put his message across about the dangers of ice - and says his story ...
Thousands of pacemakers and defibrillators 'at risk of hacking'
Thousands of Australians with pacemakers and defibrillators in their hearts are at risk of cybersecurity breaches that could ...
NAPLAN prepares us for neither the real world nor Trump
They key to convincing people appears to be repetition – the more often something is said, the more likely it ...
Out of pocket waiting for a Medicare rebate
Nine weeks, $1400, 30 phone calls and no response from Medicare.
Why everyone needs a will, especially parents
One of the biggest reasons parents need a will has nothing to do with who gets their money ...
Gold continues to shine for tipsters on back of Trump concerns
The top three places remain unchanged at the end of week two of the four-week Shares Race, as ...
Clock ticks on $1 million super deadline
It's the $1 million opportunity – the last hurrah to get a lot of money inside super and ...
Letter-to-the-Editor: A response to the Mayor's open letter
The mayor’s open letter in last week’s Bellingen Shire Courier-Sun tells us that council will go ahead with ...
Letter to the Editor: Take paradise and put up a parking lot
So here we go again, people wanting to pave paradise, but this time they’re taking the parking lot ...
Letter to the Editor: Hands up if you think it’s been hot recently
While we can expect some relief with the cooler months of autumn and winter, it’s now clear that ...
Letter-to-the-Editor: Drop ins inadequate
Recovering from the infuriation after the ‘drop in’ session conducted by Bellingen Shire Council in Dorrigo ‘to have ...
Letter to the Editor: Council sends letters to whom?
One knows that Urunga does not start with a ‘B’, thus why was the letter drop regarding “Special ...
Letter-to-the-Editor: Council needs to cut costs
Critics of the proposed Special Rate Variation have mostly pushed two arguments: (1) we can't afford another hike ...
Major blow for Airbnb users: New law to restrict New York City apartment rentals
New York City has just made it almost impossible for visitors to rent a short-stay apartment direct from ...
Ocean cruises: Cool down in Alaska with Crystal Cruises, Oceania Cruises and more
There's icy glaciers waiting to cool you down.
Travel advice: How to get a visa in Vietnam
Do I need to send my passport away to get a Vietnamese passport?
Travel deals to Croatia, Thailand, Bali, Cambodia and more
Going Places? Here are the travel deals on offer.