The 2017 Saltwater Freshwater Festival at Coffs Harbour’s Botanical Gardens compressed itself into the large open grassy quadrangle ...
Local News
Councils can now nominate for 2017 National Awards for Local Government
Minister for Local Government and Territories, Fiona Nash, invites local governments to nominate for the 2017 National Awards ...
What a way to start Aus Day: Snake takes out bat
There’s nothing like celebrating Australia Day with a good asp story – and Bellingen’s John Simon, along with ...
Bellingen Shire Australia Day 2017 | Photos and Vids
Mayor Dominic King along with Australia Day Ambassador, renowned speech pathologist and co-founder of the Australian Literacy and ...
Australia Day 2017 | Bellingen Shire
Bellingen Shire Australia Day Award Winners 2017
Hartsuyker stands by Coalition’s asylum policy
A delegation representing the 500-strong local Rural Australians for Refugees group met yesterday (Tuesday, January 24) with Federal ...
A cool wet Australia Day
Heavy showers are on the way and could continue through to Monday.
A Tale(!) of Three Horses
It’s a bit like Goldilocks, isn’t it? A big one, a small one, and one that’s just right.
New Guitar Studio opens
There is always something intriguing about the guitar. It has a history dating back some 3500 years and ...
Driving Bellingen for 15 years
Coffs Harbour, Bellingen & Nambucca Community Transport (CBNCT) would like to thank Peter Dawson for generously donating 15 ...
Faces of Australia Day | Photos
Highlights from Australia Day celebrations across the nation.
Top End wedding in ‘the wet’ | Photos
A couple chose a flooding NT river to tie the knot, after first making sure any resident crocodiles ...
Australian Open 2017: Day 10 | Photos
Scenes from Day 10 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park.
10-year-old faces up to a great white | Photos
Extraordinary photograph shows 10-year-old Eden Hasson riding over the 2.5-metre shark at Samurai.
Local Sport
Jets Women Jet Into Coffs Harbour For Season Showdown
The Newcastle Jets Women will arrive in Coffs Harbour tomorrow for their ‘must win’ match against last year’s ...
Country Champs countdown enters final fortnight
Preparations for the biggest surf carnival for those living outside the metropolitan areas have been tracking smoothly with ...
$2 million available Surf Club Facilities Program
Surf clubs in the Shire can apply for the NSW Government’s Surf Club Facilities Program, which aims to help fund ...
Scorching Temperatures Prompt Beach Safety Warning
An expected heatwave across much of NSW for at least the next few days as well as the ...
Cricket chief backs premier league proposal
MANNING, Hastings and Macleay cricket associations will conduct meetings this month in the next stage towards the formation ...
OPERATION BOAT SAFE: DON’T RISK YOUR LIFE
Director of NSW Maritime Angus Mitchell, said Operation Boatsafe: Don’t risk your life started on Saturday 7 January ...
Australians celebrate shared history at Barangaroo smoking ceremony
"We don't want wars in this country. We don't want hate and racism in this country.
Man dies after falling from cliff at Clovelly
A man has died after he fell from a large cliff in Sydney's east.
NT Aboriginal leader defends January 26 Australia Day
A Northern Territory Aboriginal leader says people shouldn't feel guilty for celebrating Australia Day on January 26.
Alleged drug dealer refused bail after police raids on Sydney CBD properties
A man charged after a stash of drugs, cash and stolen credit cards were allegedly found in properties ...
'Complicit': Government body and Master Builders Association ran propaganda campaign, says construction executive
A senior executive of a major construction company has strongly criticised the Master Builders Association and the Fair ...
Barnaby Joyce launches extraordinary attack on people who want to move Australia Day
"They don't like Christmas, they don't like Australia Day, they're just miserable gutted people and I wish they ...
Mid North Coast Now | Edition 7
This vibrant region has so much to offer, catch up on the highlights with edition 7 of of ...
Cate Blanchett mocks Donald Trump on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him as 'absurd' and 'ridiculous', and has ...
Quickflix returns to challenge iTunes, Stan and Netflix for movie streaming
Quickflix may have lost the first battle when a slurry of video streaming services arrived in Australia in ...
Brilliant and hilarious: Dan Aykroyd's loving remembrance of Carrie Fisher
The 64-year-old Blues Brothers star was engaged to Fisher in 1980.
Hillary Clinton rumoured to be planning her own talk show
Although Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her lost fight for the white house, it ...
How Sydney cancer scientist Jennifer Byrne became a research fraud super sleuth
It was a gut feeling that had Professor Jennifer Byrne flipping open her laptop on a Saturday night ...
Sydney beauty entrepreneur's second college faces cancellation
A Sydney clinical aesthetics college run by an Order of Australia medallist has been told by the federal ...
Donald Trump's economic package unlikely to match rhetoric
President Trump has delivered on his promise to scrap the TPP trade deal, but will he follow through ...
This is the year to beat your financial fear
Whether we admit it to ourselves or not, the most common reason for this ignition failure is fear.
Trump, Brexit and super changes in the mix for 2017
What a year 2016 was. Britons voted to leave the European Union, Donald Trump won the US presidential ...
Philip Piggin honoured by Britain's People Dancing for contribution to dance
The creative program officer at Belconnen Arts Centre has received an honorary life membership from British community dance ...
Letter to the Editor: Forestry Corporation’s modus operandi
Recent reports of proposed timber harvesting in the Kalang catchment, and extensive coverage last year of the Tarkeeth ...
Letter to the Editor: Bellingen Shire Council – SRV
The people of Dorrigo, businesses and landholders of that area of the Dorrigo Plateau within the Bellingen Shire, ...
Australians all, let us rejoice at nominees
OPINION | This is what it is all about. Reflecting on the Australian characteristics we hold dear. Tenacity. ...
Letter to the Editor: Rate rise
Bellingen Shire Council is applying to IPART for a special rate variation. If successful our rates will go ...
Letter to the Editor: A tragic loss further heightened
Just wanted to ask exactly where Bellingen Shire Council stands on acknowledging grief over the loss of so ...
Bourke Street: A few minutes of vile madness
This should never have happened – the initial response of a policeman investigating the Bourke Street horror.
Australia holidays: The 26 most wonderful places to visit - Guide to the best sites and attractions by state
Some of the world's most amazing travel experiences can be found at our doorstep.
Travel deals: Save more than $1250 a couple with Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa, Vanuatu holiday package
Holiday at the Warwick Le Lagon Resort & Spa in Vanuatu and save more than $1250 a couple.
Travel deals: Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua
Save more than 25 per cent on stays at Grand Bali Nusa Dua under this offer from TravelOnline.
Traveller Australia quiz: Who was the first European to land in Australia?
How well do you know Australia? Take our Australia Day travel quiz and find out.